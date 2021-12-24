Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth makes up 1.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned about 0.22% of Bandwidth worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 112.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 82.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

