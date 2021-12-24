Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 31,178 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 835.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.