Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.16 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

