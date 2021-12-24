Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,721.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

FTNT opened at $349.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.63 and a 200 day moving average of $297.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

