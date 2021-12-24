Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.