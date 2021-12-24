Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

