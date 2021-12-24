Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

