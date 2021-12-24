Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

