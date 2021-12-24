Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 17,798 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

