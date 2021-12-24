Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Up 0.9%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €57.80 ($64.94) and last traded at €57.40 ($64.49). 1,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.90 ($63.93).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $579.46 million and a PE ratio of -308.60.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.