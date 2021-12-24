BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0007

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

