Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 59,036,441 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £6.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.18.

About Bezant Resources (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Mankayan project located in the Luzon Island, the Philippines; theEureka project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the north-west corner of the Jujuy province, northern Argentina; and 30% interest in the Kalengwa project located in Zambia, as well as the Hope Copper-Gold project located in Nambia.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.