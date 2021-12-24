Bfsg LLC Acquires 6,550 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 518,245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 159,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $103.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.