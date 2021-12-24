Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,013,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,434,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $152.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

