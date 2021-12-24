Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
