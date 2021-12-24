Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

