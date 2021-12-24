Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

