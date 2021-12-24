Bfsg LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.