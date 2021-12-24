Bfsg LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

