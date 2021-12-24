Bfsg LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

