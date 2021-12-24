Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

