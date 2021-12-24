Bfsg LLC Invests $2.22 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

