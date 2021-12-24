Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 170,068 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Marvell Technology comprises 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

