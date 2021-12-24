Bfsg LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

