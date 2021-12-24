BIDR (BIDR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $24.53 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

