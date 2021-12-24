BiFi (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $12.98 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $13,134.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00225989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.43 or 0.00495117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00073920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.