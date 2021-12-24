Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,730.36

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,730.36 ($22.86) and last traded at GBX 1,651 ($21.81), with a volume of 21704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,653 ($21.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,720 ($22.72) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,554.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.06), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,861,144.14).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.