Bigbom (BBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $219,073.87

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $219,073.87 and approximately $66,265.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.