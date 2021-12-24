Bismuth Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 99.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,292,531 coins and its circulating supply is 23,147,498 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.