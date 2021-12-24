Biswap (BSW) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Biswap has a market cap of $213.51 million and approximately $57.10 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

