BitBall (BTB) Price Down 14.3% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $321,158.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,761.76 or 0.99791848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00031198 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.01306400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

