Bitblocks Price Up 10.1% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $269,019.92 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,899.06 or 0.99859833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.85 or 0.01312232 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003692 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.