bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $387,266.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

