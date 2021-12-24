Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

