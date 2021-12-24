Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $57.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

