Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Tops $44,577.90

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $44,577.90 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

