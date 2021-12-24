Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $1.89

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $352.62 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011019 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.