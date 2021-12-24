Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $70,962.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00018376 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010486 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,704 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

