BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $644,215.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00326634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00139674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00087807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003841 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,689,271,132 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

