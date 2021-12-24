BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.20

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $185,115.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

