Bitnation (XPAT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Bitnation has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $30,474.28 and approximately $921.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitnation

XPAT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

