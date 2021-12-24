BitRewards Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,326.83 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $53,326.83 and $16.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030876 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

