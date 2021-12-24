BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 0.7%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 682.95 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 689 ($9.10). Approximately 27,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 194,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($9.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £688.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 693.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 671.51.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.