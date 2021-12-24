BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.01

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $14.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 56,715 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
