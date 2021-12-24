BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $14.12. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 28,414 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

