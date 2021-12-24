BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $950.57

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 950.57 ($12.56) and traded as low as GBX 928 ($12.26). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 957 ($12.64), with a volume of 128,365 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £970.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 950.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 958.49.

In related news, insider Angela Lane bought 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,791.36 ($6,330.24).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

