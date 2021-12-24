Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 35,184 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

