Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 35,184 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
