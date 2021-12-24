Blakecoin (BLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $14,825.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.79 or 0.07957207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00319677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.00891771 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00403004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00255490 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

