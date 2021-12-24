BlockMesh Reaches Market Cap of $308,591.36 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $308,591.36 and $1,139.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007046 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

