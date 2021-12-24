BLOCKv Market Cap Reaches $32.47 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $32.47 million and $27,109.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.