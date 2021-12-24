BOLT 1-Day Volume Tops $140,391.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $140,391.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.